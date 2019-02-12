See All Pediatricians in Germantown, TN
Dr. Lelon Edwards, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lelon Edwards, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.

Dr. Edwards works at Pediatrics East in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics East
    2004 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 757-3333
  2. 2
    Pediatrics East Inc
    2002 EXETER RD, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 757-3570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Feb 12, 2019
    Dr. “Bubba” Edwards is one of a kind. He loves the children and he is by far the best Pediatrician we could have ever found. He’s so darn personable and he loves our little one like a grand child. He’s smart and he takes the common sense approach. Mostly, he keeps the parents in touch reality and reminds us that our health and sanity are equally as important as whatever brings us in. He really is helping the parents as much as he does the children and he’s totally amazing with the kids! Thanks!
    Germantown, TN — Feb 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lelon Edwards, MD
    About Dr. Lelon Edwards, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851300453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.