Dr. Lelon Edwards, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
Pediatrics East2004 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 757-3333
Pediatrics East Inc2002 EXETER RD, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 757-3570
Dr. “Bubba” Edwards is one of a kind. He loves the children and he is by far the best Pediatrician we could have ever found. He’s so darn personable and he loves our little one like a grand child. He’s smart and he takes the common sense approach. Mostly, he keeps the parents in touch reality and reminds us that our health and sanity are equally as important as whatever brings us in. He really is helping the parents as much as he does the children and he’s totally amazing with the kids! Thanks!
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
