Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leland Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leland Watkins, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Canada, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Watkins works at
Cecilia Kaesler D.o. Inc.1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada, CA 91011 Directions (818) 369-7848
Leland E Watkins M D Inc.1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 108, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-0383
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watkins has been my family doctor for over 30 years. He's great
About Dr. Leland Watkins, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1528094430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hypothyroidism and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.