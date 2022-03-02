Dr. Leland Teng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Teng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leland Teng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Teng works at
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Dr Teng is skilled at listening and communicating. He knows how to use the omni-present computer display to talk through my latest conditions/images/tests and then bring up studies to support his recommended treatment.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033138730
- U Wash Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Dr. Teng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Teng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Teng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teng works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.