Dr. Leland Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leland Smith, MD is a dermatologist in Oak Ridge, TN. Dr. Smith completed a residency at University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Oak Ridge, P.C. and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Smith is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermatology Associates of Oak Ridge800 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 482-2129
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Dermatology
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Telogen Effluvium, Acne and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
