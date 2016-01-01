See All Dermatologists in Oak Ridge, TN
Dr. Leland Smith, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leland Smith, MD is a dermatologist in Oak Ridge, TN. Dr. Smith completed a residency at University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Oak Ridge, P.C. and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Smith is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Oak Ridge
    800 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 482-2129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Dr. Leland Smith, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1508084807
Education & Certifications

  • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
  • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
  • Dermatology
  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leland Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith has seen patients for Telogen Effluvium, Acne and Lichen Planus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.