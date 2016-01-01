Overview

Dr. Leland Rosenblum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Rosenblum works at Monterey County Eye Associates in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.