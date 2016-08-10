Overview

Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Gustafson works at Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.