See All Otolaryngologists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Dr. Gustafson works at Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD
6 (17)
View Profile
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD
8 (28)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic
    150 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 321-6921
  2. 2
    Tanner Med Group Inc Dba Carrollton Surg Group
    204 Allen Memorial Dr Ste 103, Bremen, GA 30110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 537-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Higgins General Hospital
  • Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Vertigo
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gustafson?

    Aug 10, 2016
    Dr. Gustafson is A Amazing Doctor his bed side manner is great I have gone to him for over 7 years and he has been the only one that has taken the time and energy to find out what was going on and has it under control I will not go to anyone else... now my family and friends see him as well he is great with all age groups from my Parents as well as Nieces and Nephews You just can't find better!
    T.R. in Carrollton, Ga — Aug 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gustafson to family and friends

    Dr. Gustafson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gustafson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD.

    About Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073555629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.