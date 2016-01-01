Overview

Dr. Leland Green, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Tower Hematology Oncology Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.