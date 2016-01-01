Dr. Leland Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Leland Green, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Tower Hematology Oncology Medical Group9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leland Green, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1730185877
Education & Certifications
- USC Med Ctr
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
