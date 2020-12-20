Dr. Leland Gilmore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Gilmore, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leland Gilmore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Greater Metropolitan Orthopaedic Institute8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 301, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 560-3773Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilmore and his staff demonstrate such patience and kindness towards my elderly mother each visit. She has severe rheumatoid arthritis and he is very gentle during treatments. My mother has seen improvement while in his care. We highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Leland Gilmore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Adminstration Medical Center
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.
