Dr. Leland Deane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Deane works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Babylon, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.