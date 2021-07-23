Overview

Dr. Leland Chick, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Chick works at Leland R. Chick, MD in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Moab, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.