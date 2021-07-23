See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Leland Chick, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leland Chick, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Chick works at Leland R. Chick, MD in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Moab, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leland R. Chick, MD
    1220 E 3900 S Ste 4I, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 322-1188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Moab Speciality Clinic
    476 Williams Way # B, Moab, UT 84532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 322-1188
  3. 3
    Moab Specialty Clinic
    450 Williams Way # B, Moab, UT 84532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 322-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moab Regional Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Amazing. Dr chick did an explant on me on 7/21/21 . He was so wonderful from the time I met him. He explained it all in great detail, he listened to me. On surgery day I was filled with major anxiety he came over to my side of the bed and held my hand and talked to me until I was asleep. He also recommended a nerve block that helps with pain after. He is such a wonderful surgeon I would recommend him to anyone.
    Sabrina — Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Leland Chick, MD
    About Dr. Leland Chick, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912023383
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mass MC
    • U Mass
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    • University Of Kentucky
    • Plastic Surgery
