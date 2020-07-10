Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seemanthini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lekshmi Seemanthini, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London, Adventhealth Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin, Parkwest Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1025 Saint Joseph Ln Ste 3, London, KY 40741 Directions
Wonderful doctor. Caring and compassionate. Love her !
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- Female
- 1326229352
- M'aimonides Med Ctr|Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
- Saint Joseph London
- Adventhealth Manchester
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
