Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic Gusic, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic Gusic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 442-6400
    Charlotte Office
    1350 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr Hadzikadic did an excellent job explaining my care plan. Extremely thorough, and patient.
    Pam DiDonato — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic Gusic, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063698686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

