Dr. Hadzikadic Gusic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic Gusic, MD
Overview
Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic Gusic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-6400
Charlotte Office1350 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hadzikadic did an excellent job explaining my care plan. Extremely thorough, and patient.
About Dr. Lejla Hadzikadic Gusic, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063698686
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
