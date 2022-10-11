Dr. Lejla Delic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lejla Delic, MD
Overview
Dr. Lejla Delic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Sutter Solano Medical Center.
Dr. Delic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutter Health3883 Airway Dr Ste 220, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (415) 751-1847
-
2
Sutter Health1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 4, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-0930
-
3
California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates Inc.1101 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-3288
-
4
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology3390 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-5524
-
5
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Women's Health3838 California St Rm 805, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 750-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delic?
Dr. Delic does exceptionally fine work. I have complicated medical issues involved. I did not feel confidante with my prior surgeon at UCSF. Thank God, I found Dr Delic! She exceeded my expectations. I have minimal (almost invisible) scarring. I'm in remission. The entire surgical staff and hospital stay was really good. And I'm a retired nurse so I know how things work 5 stars from me!
About Dr. Lejla Delic, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1063615185
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delic works at
Dr. Delic has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delic speaks Croatian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Delic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.