Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD
Overview
Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Phillipines.
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (425) 775-9474
Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason1201 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 287-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sapico is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Leizl Sapico, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1083897318
Education & Certifications
- University Of Buffalo School Of Medicine
- St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Phillipines
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sapico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapico has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapico.
