Dr. Leiv Takle, MD
Dr. Leiv Takle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Takle Eye Group646 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (336) 645-8315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Takle is excellent I just had catarac surgery in my left eye. I am reading without glasses. I like all of Dr. Takle's staff. They are polite and thorough. With GOD and Dr. Takle's Skill I am seeing very well.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609807445
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Presbyterian College
- Ophthalmology
