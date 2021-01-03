Overview

Dr. Leiv Takle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Takle works at Takle Eye Group - Griffin - Parent in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Eyelid Surgery and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.