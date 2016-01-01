Dr. Nolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leisha Nolen, MD
Overview
Dr. Leisha Nolen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Nolen works at
Locations
Alaska Native Medical Center4320 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 729-1000Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leisha Nolen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1427225895
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolen works at
