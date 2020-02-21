Overview

Dr. Leisa Hodges, DO is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Hodges works at McGuiness Dermatology in Richardson, TX with other offices in Murphy, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.