Dr. Lein Shaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Lein Shaw, MD10513 Silverdale Way NW Ste 109, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 692-5353
Dr. Shaw is amazing and I refuse to take my kids to anyone else. She was my pediatrician growing up and now she is my kids’. She knows her stuff and never fails to amaze me with her knowledge and kindness. I 110% trust her. Love her dearly!
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Univ Hosp
- Mayo Clin|Montreal Chldns Hosp
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
