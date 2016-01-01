Overview

Dr. Leilani Chingcuangco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Chingcuangco works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.