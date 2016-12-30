See All Pediatricians in Irvine, CA
Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Yasrebi works at Hoag Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Specialty Laboratories
    4900 Barranca Pkwy Ste 103, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 791-3102
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2016
    DR. Yasrebi is both my kids pediatrician. She is wonderful ! both my kids love going, even if it means to get their anual shots. i would not change her for anything. Dr. Yasrebi always gets back to me when I have a concern or makes sure her staff does. She is super sweat !!! ROCHA
    Auggie in IRVINE, CA — Dec 30, 2016
    About Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1790863686
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leila Yasrebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasrebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yasrebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yasrebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yasrebi works at Hoag Medical Group in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yasrebi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasrebi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasrebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasrebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasrebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

