Dr. Leila Rhodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Leila Rhodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Leila N Rhodes MD6525 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 454-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leila Rhodes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
