Overview

Dr. Leila Rafla-Demetrious, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Rafla-Demetrious works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.