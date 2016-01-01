Dr. Leila Mady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leila Mady, MD
Overview
Dr. Leila Mady, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Biomedical Health Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mady?
About Dr. Leila Mady, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1215355078
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Rutgers Biomedical Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mady works at
Dr. Mady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.