Dr. Leila Laitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leila Laitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leila Laitman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Laitman works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Psychological Services Pllc17 Barstow Rd Ste 400, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 448-2524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laitman?
About Dr. Leila Laitman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1962406819
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laitman works at
Dr. Laitman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.