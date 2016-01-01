Dr. Leila Khaddour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaddour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leila Khaddour, MD
Overview
Dr. Leila Khaddour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Khaddour works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center4400 E Flamingo Ave Ste 130, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7281
-
2
Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center - Caldwell3123 Medical Dr, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 203-3960Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leila Khaddour, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750797486
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Medical Center
- Beaumont Health System
- Damascus University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
