Overview

Dr. Leila Keeler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Keeler works at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

