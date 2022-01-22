Dr. Leila Keeler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Leila Keeler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Keeler works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Waterman3340 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Keeler! She is a very compassionate doctor who takes time with her patients and makes sure she answers all your questions. I never felt like she was rushing me, even though she had alot of other patients. She covered my issues that needed to be addressed and made me feel comfortable when she examined me. Ultimately, she diagnosed my problem, explained the protocol of how to make my symptoms better, then reassured me that I would be ok. I'd call that, a great doctor! Five stars from me!
About Dr. Leila Keeler, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871759928
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
