Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ettefagh works at ERderm in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Island Dermatology Inc.
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 720-1170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Oct 21, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Ettefagh for over 5 years. She always asks if I am concerned about anything. She always takes time to explain everything she is doing. Also her office staff is excellent. I never experienced anything like what some of the reviewers complained about.
    Jim — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1881643724
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • CA Pacific MC
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leila Ettefagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettefagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ettefagh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ettefagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ettefagh has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ettefagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettefagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettefagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ettefagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ettefagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

