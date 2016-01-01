Dr. Leighton James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leighton James, MD
Dr. Leighton James, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346202173
- Univ Hlth Ntwk St Michaels Hosp
- Univ of Toronto Teach Hosp
- Univ Hlth Ntwk
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.