Dr. Leighton Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Leighton Ellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
North Austin Pediatrics12201 Renfert Way Ste 110, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4429
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellos is an amazing Doctor. She has been taking care of our kids since they were born. She has always went beyond on answering doubts after diagnosed our kids. We feel we are in great hands.
About Dr. Leighton Ellis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457322760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
