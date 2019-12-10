Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taliaferro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD
Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Leigh Taliaferro MD1924 Pine St Ste 503, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-5330
Emergency Department1900 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Dr. Taliaferro, is Open and Honest, and tells it like it is, which is one reason I Like Him. Another reason is He makes you feel like an Old Friend. But Most of All he has Helped me many times and every time He and his Staff have been Great, and Did Great Work! Have been using Him since 2001.
About Dr. Leigh Taliaferro, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Taliaferro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taliaferro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
