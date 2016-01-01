Dr. Leigh Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Leigh Sweet, MD
Overview
Dr. Leigh Sweet, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Sweet works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Infectious Disease - HealthPark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr Ste 454, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 351-2898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweet?
About Dr. Leigh Sweet, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1669634036
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sweet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet works at
Dr. Sweet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.