Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD
Overview
Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine899 Island Park Dr Ste 200, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 856-6402
Select Health of South Carolina4390 Belle Oaks Dr Ste 400, North Charleston, SC 29405 Directions (843) 414-3124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely. Love her. Everything that you would ask for in a doctor Sad that she left the practice.
About Dr. Leigh Spicer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215043856
Education & Certifications
- Trident Fam Med Trident Hosp
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of North Carolina at Asheville
