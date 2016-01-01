Dr. Leigh Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Beard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leigh Beard, MD is a dermatologist in Lexington, KY. She currently practices at Advanced Dermatology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Beard is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology715 Shaker Dr Ste 122, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 288-5004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Leigh Beard, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033189295
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Beard has seen patients for Dermatitis, Granuloma of Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Beard can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.