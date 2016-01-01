Overview

Dr. Leigh Rubin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Dr. Kane & Associates, P.C. in Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.