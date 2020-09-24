Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rosen is very knowledgeable and professional. She showed compassion both before and after my procedure and I felt assured I was in great care with all the staff. I highly recommend her.
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
