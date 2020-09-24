Overview

Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.