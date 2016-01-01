Overview

Dr. Leigh Reardon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Reardon works at Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Transposition of Great Arteries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

