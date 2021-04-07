Dr. Leigh Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leigh Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Women's Center- West End6600 Wt Broad St Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 391-9556
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr. Lewis is outstanding! She is incredibly patient, responsive, compassionate, and knowledgeable. She answers all my questions with care and respect and I trust her completely. I am grateful to have her as my OB-GYN.
About Dr. Leigh Lewis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083698625
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.