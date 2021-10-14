Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA6260 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 899-1538
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Doctor. Will do everything possible to fix a problem. Very professional and I highly recommend Dr. Harvey.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518063072
- Podiatric Surgery - Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program in Houston, Texas
- William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Northern Illinois University - BS
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harvey speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.