Overview

Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Harvey works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.