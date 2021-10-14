See All Podiatrists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Harvey works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA
    6260 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 899-1538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Diabetic Foot Care
Arch Disorders
Heel Spur
Diabetic Foot Care
Arch Disorders

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518063072
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery - Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program in Houston, Texas
    Medical Education
    • William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Illinois University - BS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leigh Harvey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harvey works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harvey’s profile.

    Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

