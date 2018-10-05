Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Dr. Eubanks works at
Locations
Suzanne Bruce and Associates P.A.1900 Saint James Pl Ste 600, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 850-0240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eubanks treated me with the Micropen with PRP and my face has never looked so clear. My discoloration on my skin, the tone, texture, and overall appearance is 110% better. I no longer have to wear so much makeup and cover up. Dr. Eubanks is the best of the best!!!!!!!
About Dr. Leigh Eubanks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780681171
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Randolph-Macon Women's College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eubanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eubanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eubanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.