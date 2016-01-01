Dr. Leigh Ettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Ettinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leigh Ettinger, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology Hackensack30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8228MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (551) 996-8228
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leigh Ettinger, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194765859
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Dartmouth U/Chldrns Hosp
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Nephrology
Dr. Ettinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ettinger speaks Spanish.
