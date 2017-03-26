Dr. Leigh Ende, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Ende, MD
Dr. Leigh Ende, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Advocare Ende hand Center121 Center Grove Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 366-5565
Advocare Ende and Center380 Lafayette Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 366-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Dr Ende is a great hand specialist She is kind, compasdionate and takes the time to listen and explain what needs to be done. She performed surgery on my hand 5 years ago and now I am having a different hand issue so I went back to her. I will be having surgery again on my hand for a different issue and I know she is the best doctor to do the job!
About Dr. Leigh Ende, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Seton Hall Univ
Dr. Ende has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ende accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ende works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ende. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ende.
