Dr. Leigh Curl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leigh Curl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Dr. Curl works at
Locations
MedStar Ortho and Sports Med at MHH2900 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 350-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leigh Curl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
