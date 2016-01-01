Overview

Dr. Leigh Curl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Curl works at MedStar Ortho and Sports Med at MHH in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.