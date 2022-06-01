Overview

Dr. Leigh Christie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Christie works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.