Dr. Leigh Ball, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Ball works at Central Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Central Medical Group
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 14A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-8778

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Restless Leg Syndrome
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134583925
Fellowship
  • Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Residency
  • University of Tennessee - Knoxville
Internship
  • University of Tennesee - Knoxville
Medical Education
  • Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
