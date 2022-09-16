Overview

Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nordberg works at Cape Fear Valley Plastic Surgery in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.