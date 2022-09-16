Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Nordberg works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Valley Plastic Surgery1841 Quiet Cv Ste 2, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 829-6588
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nordberg?
Dr. Nordberg is an amazing plastic surgeon. He did my breast reduction and he did a wonderful job ! Dr. Nordberg you change my life for better!!!!
About Dr. Leif Nordberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881667392
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nordberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nordberg works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.