Overview

Dr. Leif Christiansen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Christiansen works at IMG in Reading, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.