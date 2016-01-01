See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Lei Zou, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lei Zou, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zou works at Northeast Med Grp Psychiatry in Trumbull, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northeast Medical Group Adult and Adolescent Behavioral Health - Trumbull
    112 Quarry Rd Ste 160, Trumbull, CT 06611
    Zheala Qayyum M.d
    184 Liberty St, New Haven, CT 06519

Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    31 years of experience
    English
    1992843676
    BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. Lei Zou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zou has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

