Dr. Lei Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lei Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lei Xie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Xie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brain Center - Mercy3661 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 745-3737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brain Center - Miami Shores174 NE 96th St, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (786) 745-3734
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Careplus
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xie?
I enjoy all my visits. I think I’ve ben here a total of 6 times maybe more, and all my visits were great! She seems very knowledgeable about everything. Every thing she recommended to me, she seems to be very knowledgeable about. You will almost feel Like she has personally tried every things she recommends based on how knowledgeable and detailed she is about it. I am one those people who are not shy about asking questions. To be honest I question her to death sometimes and she just patiently sit there and answers all my questions. She very patient and very thorough. I have already recommended her to friends and family. One more thing, her staff is great also, they are super nice. I hate to says this but it’s true, I have ben late almost all my visits and they have never given me a hard time. They always work with me and is very understanding. So Let me tell you, when it’s time for me to pay my copay, this is the only place I hand over my card with a smile.
About Dr. Lei Xie, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1184006132
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xie accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.