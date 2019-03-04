Overview

Dr. Lei Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Jinan U.



Dr. Wong works at Lei Wong in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.