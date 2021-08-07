See All Rheumatologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Lei Wang, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lei Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wang works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Gout
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 07, 2021
Dr. Wang is one of the most caring, thorough doctors I have ever dealt with. She is patient, resourceful, respectful, and really takes her time to understand the patients concerns. Dr. Wang has made time to see me on very short notice so she could evaluate my flares to better diagnose and treat them. I appreciate her dedication to her patients and I really enjoy her staff as well. She is a rare gem in her field. I enjoyed her so much I referred my Mom, who is an RN, to Dr. Wang and she was also very impressed. I value Dr. Wang’s medical opinion as well as her bedside manner. I owe a lot of my health and happiness from this pst couple of years to her.
— Aug 07, 2021
About Dr. Lei Wang, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1497173355
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of California, Davis
Internship
  • Highland Genl Hosp-Ucsf Affiliate Internship and Residency
Medical Education
  • SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lei Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

